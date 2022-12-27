Podcast | The 5 Most Underrated Films (and Shows) of 2022

In this episode of Do I Like It, I will tell you my picks for the 5 most underrated films (and shows) of 2022.
2022 is coming to an end, and everyone is sharing their top 10 lists with you. So I thought, why shouldn't I. This year I saw a bunch of films and shows, and in this episode of Do I Like It, I will tell you my picks for the 5 most underrated films (and shows) of 2022.
Now, before I begin, I have the following criteria for calling a film underrated:
1. I should have liked the film, duh!
2. If I ask a general film viewer, I can be sure that they wouldn't have watched the film/show.
There needs to be an element of discovery in this list. So, super-well-known films like RRR, Kantara, and Brahmāstra are disqualified. So are sleeper hits like Love Today and Darlings. Now, let's jump right in.
Thar, starring Harshvardhan and Anil Kapoor, is streaming on Netflix.
My number 5 pick for 2022 is a very unlikely choice. It’s a slow burning western Thar, starring the father-son duo Harshvardhan and Anil Kapoor. Now, this film actually doesn't have a lot going on for it. And not gonna lie, I was close to dozing off while watching it on Netflix. But what kept me up was the beautiful cinematography by Shreya Dev Dube and a very mature and under stated performance by Anil Kapoor. It works slow, but it works well.
Malayankunju, starring Fahadh Faasil is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The next film on my list is the Fahadh Faasil starrer, AR Rahman musical Malayankunju, written by Mahesh Narayanan. This film is what we call a survival thriller, and anything more I say shall be considered a spoiler, so I'm going to stop right here!
The story revolves around Annikuttan, an electrician, and his life in a small town in Kerala. I know I can't say much. It's not even about the plot. It's just that watching the film with a clean slate is the best way to enjoy it fully. Just watch it, and thank me later.
Suzhal: The Vortex is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
This show was written by Pushkar and Gayathri, the big shot directors of Vikram Vedha. But I feel that their Hindi debut this year stole the thunder of this extremely rooted and engaging social thriller set in the fictional town of Sambhaloor.
A small girl goes missing during the local festival of Mayana Kollai and her search mission uncovers some dark and uncomfortable secrets about a small town, its residents, and their actions. It’s grand, it’s dramatic, and it’s bloody engaging.
RK/RKay starring Rajat Kapoor released on 22 July.
The second most underrated film of 2022, which is actually my favourite film of the year, is RK/RKay, written, directed by, and starring Rajat Kapoor. Even though the film premiered in the USA in 2021, it released theatrically in India in 2022.
It’s a crowdfunded film about a filmmaker RK, who’s making a film starring himself, playing the character of Mahboob. Now, one day, he gets a frantic call from his editor saying that Mahboob has disappeared from all the shots of the film. RK, the director, has to go looking for Mahboob, his film’s character. A creator, goes in search of his creation. Can it get more metaphorical than that?
Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon released on 10 June 2022.
When I said that RK/RKay was my favorite film of 2022 in general, why is this the most underrated film of this year? It’s because Ghode Ko Jalebi is so underrated, so underrated, that according to Box Office India, the worldwide net gross of the film is just Rs 15,000, with a footfall of 85 people. That's it!
The film follows the journey of some people in Puraani Dilli. And this fictional plot is juxtaposed with shots of real people from Old Delhi, talking about their dreams. And not dreams as in, 'I want to become the Prime Minister.' They talk about the actual dreams they have while sleeping. And then these random dreams are expressed visually with some beautiful, but whacky animation.
I don’t know when, or if this film will come on OTT, but if it does, please watch it, and watch it till the end.
