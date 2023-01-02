Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Do I Like Vir Das: Landing?

Podcast | Do I Like Vir Das: Landing?

It seems like the comedian has landed after a period of turbulence. In that sense, Landing is earnest.
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

Pratikshya Mishra reviews Vir Das: Landing

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pratikshya Mishra reviews Vir Das: Landing</p></div>

After drawing a lot of flak for his poem, "Two Indias" and an Emmy nomination for his special, Vir Das: For India, the stand-up comedian is back with his latest special, Vir Das: Landing. It’s fitting that the special is named that because it seems like the comedian has landed after a period of turbulence. In that sense, Landing is earnest.

Tune in to this episode for the full review by Pratikshya Mishra! 

Also ReadPodcast | New Year 2023: How to Party Hard & Keep the 'Khumaar' in Check
Also ReadPodcast | The 5 Most Underrated Films (and Shows) of 2022
Also ReadPodcast | Do I Like Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat - The Album?
Also ReadBR Ambedkar Was Born a Hindu But Didn't Want to Die as One | Siyasat Podcast

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT