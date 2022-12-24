Podcast | Remembering Ishwar Allah Through Mohammad Rafi's Soulful Bhajans

Born on 24 December 1924, legendary singer Mohammad Rafi became the golden voice of Hindi film music. His soulful numbers include romantic songs, qawwalis, shabad kirtans, and bhajans.

In this episode, we remember the maestro through his soulful bhajans. Performing in this episode is songwriter Saurabh Gupta, who performs 'Ishwar Allah' on guitar. Tune in.