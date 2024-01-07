Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In this piece for The Indian Express, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, zeroes in on Bangladesh's tumultuous electoral journey and how the elections in the country on Sunday, 7 January, the first in a series of polls in 2024 will be significant.

Mapping the trajectory of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League (AL), he talks about the politics of 'caretaker government' which has been lobbied by the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Marred by violence, Islamist forces have been on the fringes of electoral processes, he claims, mentioning Jamaat-e-Islami (Jamaat), Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir (Shibir) and other Islamic parties.