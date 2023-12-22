Israel-Hamas: 1.9 Million Displaced, Gaza on High Famine Risk, says UN Report

1.9 million Gazans are now displaced out of a population of 2.4 million, according to the UN. The cost the Palestinians are paying for the ongoing war between Israel-Hamas.

It's been more than two months since the war started, on 7 October, with just a seven-day ceasefire between the two sides. The pause helped the Gazans to receive much-needed humanitarian aid, and we also saw hostages and prisoners released.