Ram Mandir: Modi's Hindutva Credentials are Soaring. What About the Opposition?

The air in Ayodhya hums with the thrum of chanting mantras and the flutter of saffron flags. The Ram Mandir finally rises from the dust of controversy, its golden dome glistening like a promise fulfilled.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this isn't just a triumph in brick and mortar; it's an ideological conquest, a coronation of sorts.

With a single stroke, he has claimed the mantle of Hindutva's foremost champion, etching his name into the very fabric of Hindu identity.