Yeh Jo India Hai Na | 60 Days To 'Find' BHU Accused. What Held UP Police Back?

Were they 'protected’ for 60 days? The BJP says it has expelled them now. Those heading the BJP’s Varanasi IT cell have also asserted that the unit itself had been 'dissolved’ in September 2023 (let alone that it remains unverified as another statement says in November), and so the trio no longer had real duties there.

But this hair-splitting and awkward 'distancing’ where the party shakes off all responsibility of the accused simply looks sloppy, and is just too little, too late, isn’t it? Especially when their social media posts seem replete with pictures of them rubbing shoulders with the party's top brass – including PM Modi himself, and also UP CM Adityanath, BJP President JP Nadda, even Smriti Irani, who, ironically is India’s former Women and Child Development Minister.

These top leaders may not have known these men personally. Given, they do have thousands of pictures clicked with party workers and office-bearers. But they do know how these pictures are used.

Ground-level party leaders and office-bearers post and share these pictures on social media, play them up on the walls of their homes and offices, with a clear message – Dekh lo, hum kaise bade-bade neta logon ko jaante hain (take a look, these are the ‘big netas’ we know).