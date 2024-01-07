Bangladesh Elections 2024 Voting LIVE Updates: As Voting Begins, PM Sheikh Hasina Casts Her Vote In Dhaka

Bangladesh goes to polls on Sunday, 7 January, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League slated to win a fourth consecutive and fifth overall term after the main opposition boycotted polls.
Former PM Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party have boycotted the election after Hasina refused to step down and allow a caretaker government to run the election.
The government has reportedly deployed Armed forces, to the effect of nearly 750,000 police, paramilitary and auxiliaries of the police till 10 January as tensions spiked across Bangladesh.
The BNP called for a 48-hour nationwide general strike starting Saturday to demand the resignation of the "illegal government" of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to protest against the January 7 general election.
With the BNP boycotting the election and no other credible opposition in sight, Hasina's Awami League is poised to secure an advantage, potentially forming the government for the fourth consecutive term.
Voting has begun on January 7 and will conclude at 4 pm (3:30 pm IST). The counting of votes will start soon after, but initial results are expected to begin rolling in on Monday.
Rights organizations have raised alarms about a series of measures undertaken by Hasina to suppress the Opposition in recent months.
According to a report from Human Rights Watch in November, approximately 10,000 BNP activists have been detained. The violence has resulted in at least 16 casualties, which include two police officers, and around 5,500 people have sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, Hasina accused the BNP of being behind the anti-government protests that had turned violent and led to the deaths of ten people in October 2023.
Major Western countries, including the U.S., urged for dialogue between the ruling Awami League and specifically the BNP to ensure an inclusive and credible election. However, progress stalled as both sides showed reluctance.
Why Does the Bangladesh Election Matter to India?
For India, Bangladesh’s elections are an important event not only because Bangladesh shares borders with five Indian states and that it is an important diplomatic and security partner, but also because India and its allies, in this case, the US, are backing rival political parties.
During Hasina's tenure, India has garnered substantial support from Bangladesh in addressing insurgency in India’s Northeast, facilitating transit, securing access to key ports in the Bay of Bengal, and finalising energy agreements. This includes Bangladesh purchasing electricity at a higher cost.
Voting Begins, PM Hasina Casts Her Vote
As voting began for the general elections, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote in Dhaka, ANI reported.
Bangladesh’s First Transgender Candidate to Contest Polls
Anowara Islam Rani, a young transgender from Bangladesh's northern region is set to become the first transgender candidate to participate in the nation’s elections.
Rani is running for office from the Rangpur-3 constituency.
The Parties Featuring in the Polls Today
The imminent election in Bangladesh features the ruling Awami League and the primary opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Since 1991, the Awami League has held office for four terms, while the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has governed twice.
Established in 1949 by Bangladeshi nationalists as an alternative to the East Pakistan-based Muslim League, the Awami League played a pivotal role in the country's independence struggle under Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Presently, Sheikh Hasina, Mujib's daughter, has served as Prime Minister since 2009.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, founded in 1978 by former army general Ziaur Rahman, saw leadership under Ziaur until his assassination in 1981. His wife, Khaleda Zia, took the helm until her incarceration in 2018, followed by house arrest starting in 2020. Currently, the party is led by Khaleda's son, Tarique Rahman, residing in exile in London.
The BNP has opted to boycott the upcoming elections, branding them a "sham" predetermined with a fixed outcome, as stated by Tarique Rahman.
The Jatiya Party (Ershad), Bangladesh's third-largest party with 27 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, intends to participate in the elections. However, it appears unlikely to pose a significant challenge to Sheikh Hasina's dominance.