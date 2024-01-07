Bangladesh Elections 2024 Voting LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins, Tensions Remain High

Bangladesh Election Voting Results 2024 Live Updates
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on Sunday, 7 January, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League slated to win a fourth consecutive and fifth overall term after the main opposition boycotted polls.
The government has reportedly deployed Armed forces, to the effect of nearly 750,000 police, paramilitary and auxiliaries of the police till 10 January as tensions spiked across Bangladesh.
The BNP called for a 48-hour nationwide general strike starting Saturday to demand the resignation of the "illegal government" of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to protest against the January 7 general election.
With the BNP boycotting the election and no other credible opposition in sight, Hasina's Awami League is poised to secure an advantage, potentially forming the government for the fourth consecutive term.
Voting will begin at 8 am local time (7:30 am IST) on January 7 and conclude at 4 pm (3:30 pm IST). The counting of votes will start soon after, but initial results are expected to begin rolling in on Monday.
Rights organizations have raised alarms about a series of measures undertaken by Hasina to suppress the Opposition in recent months.
According to a report from Human Rights Watch in November, approximately 10,000 BNP activists have been detained. The violence has resulted in at least 16 casualties, which include two police officers, and around 5,500 people have sustained injuries.
Meanwhile, Hasina accused the BNP of being behind the anti-government protests that had turned violent and led to the deaths of ten people in October 2023.
Major Western countries, including the U.S., urged for dialogue between the ruling Awami League and specifically the BNP to ensure an inclusive and credible election. However, progress stalled as both sides showed reluctance.
Anowara Islam Rani, a young transgender from Bangladesh's northern region is set to become the first transgender candidate to participate in the nation’s elections.
Rani is running for office from the Rangpur-3 constituency.
The imminent election in Bangladesh features the ruling Awami League and the primary opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Since 1991, the Awami League has held office for four terms, while the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has governed twice.
Established in 1949 by Bangladeshi nationalists as an alternative to the East Pakistan-based Muslim League, the Awami League played a pivotal role in the country's independence struggle under Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Presently, Sheikh Hasina, Mujib's daughter, has served as Prime Minister since 2009.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, founded in 1978 by former army general Ziaur Rahman, saw leadership under Ziaur until his assassination in 1981. His wife, Khaleda Zia, took the helm until her incarceration in 2018, followed by house arrest starting in 2020. Currently, the party is led by Khaleda's son, Tarique Rahman, residing in exile in London.
The BNP has opted to boycott the upcoming elections, branding them a "sham" predetermined with a fixed outcome, as stated by Tarique Rahman.
The Jatiya Party (Ershad), Bangladesh's third-largest party with 27 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, intends to participate in the elections. However, it appears unlikely to pose a significant challenge to Sheikh Hasina's dominance.
As Bangladesh goes to poll for the 2024 general elections today, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, reported ANI:
"Our country is sovereign and independent...We have a big population. We have established people's democratic rights...I want to make sure that democracy should continue in this country...."
While you wait for polling to commence, take a look at The Quint's in-depth coverage ahead of the 2024 Bangladesh Election, including deep-dive analysis, contributor opinion and more.
The Dhaka-bound Benapole Express train in Bangladesh was allegedly set on fire, claiming the lives of at least four people (including a child) and injuring eight others after a suspected arson attack took place on Friday night, 5 January, sources told The Quint.
The suspected train attack, along with reported incidents where polling booths were set on fire, came in the lead up to 7 January polls.
