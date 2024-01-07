Bangladesh Elections 2024 Voting LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins, Tensions Remain High

The government has reportedly deployed Armed forces, to the effect of nearly 750,000 police, paramilitary and auxiliaries of the police till 10 January as tensions spiked across Bangladesh.

The BNP called for a 48-hour nationwide general strike starting Saturday to demand the resignation of the "illegal government" of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to protest against the January 7 general election.

With the BNP boycotting the election and no other credible opposition in sight, Hasina's Awami League is poised to secure an advantage, potentially forming the government for the fourth consecutive term.