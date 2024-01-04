The Opposition is Unable to Mobilise Against Weaponisation of Central Agencies

There is a second, more important reason. This is the age of social media. Sure, the medium is filled with misinformation and propaganda. But Indians now also have access to verifiable information. They know Lalu Prasad Yadav is a convicted criminal. They know Om Prakash Chauthala is a convicted criminal. Both are former chief ministers convicted of corruption. In Jharkhand, Madhu Koda is another former chief minister convicted of corruption. The late J Jayalalitha was “de facto” convicted of corruption. The list is long and getting lengthier by the day.

Then there is the sight of tons of cash being found in houses of “opposition” leaders. Just recently, Indians were treated to the spectacle of more than Rs 350 crores being found and counted in premises belonging to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahoo. Raids have also discovered crores of cash in the premises of senior TMC leaders. Again, the list is long and tens of millions of Indians watch all this on WhatsApp forwards.

To top it all, an increasingly large number of Indians realise that courts are often denying bail to opposition leaders who have been arrested. A prime example is former deputy chief minister of Delhi and top AAP leader Manish Sisodia who has been denied bail even by the Supreme Court. One section thinks all this is because the ruling regime has cowed down and subverted the judiciary. A majority of Indians think that is nonsense.

Is there a way out of this morass? The author is not very optimistic. Politics is so polarised that a common meeting ground keeps becoming more and more elusive. And India is not the only democracy to suffer. A lot of Americans still love to hector and lecture India about “due process of law”. The ugly reality is, that there is now ample credible evidence that even the vaunted Federal Bureau of Investigation has been weaponised to fight political and cultural wars. Reminds one of that Hindi proverb, Is hamam mein sabhi…

(Sutanu Guru is the Executive Director of the CVoter Foundation. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)