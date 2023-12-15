Bangladesh: India Will Have Its Way but at the Cost of Free and Fair Elections

The countdown to Bangladesh's general elections on 7 January has begun, with India and the United States openly backing rival political parties. While New Delhi has thrown its full weight behind Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League that is eying a fourth successive term, Washington is propping up the Bangladesh Nationalist Party–Jamaat-e-Islami (BNP-JeI) combine that is starved of power since 2009.

Importantly, besides the resident power and the superpower flexing their muscles, China and Russia too have thrown their hat in the ring. The European Union is also a key player but is keeping an intriguingly low profile, unlike other powers spurring their favourite political party less than a month before votes are cast in the densely populated, strategic land bridge between South and Southeast Asia.