Nanded Hospital Tragedy: It's Time We Reassess Our Public Healthcare Systems

In a heavily overworked healthcare system, doctors struggle to find a balance between documentation, provision of care, counselling of the patient’s kin and, to put it crudely, surviving.

The doctor is often blamed. It is not that doctors are guileless, they are humans after all.

But it is important to remember that doctors don’t (and shouldn’t) work alone.

So who is at fault?

The courts will likely provide an answer in due course. Many would have died by then. Say, we do find someone to blame. What then?

Will we be satisfied to say that doctors were heartless? Negligent? Cruel? Will it add to the ever-growing mistrust of healthcare workers? Will this incident be sensationalised to the point that the next time a doctor is beaten up, a small voice in our heads will say, “they deserve it”?

This is where we are. There is someone to blame and we move on.