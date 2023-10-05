'My Wife Died Thinking Our Baby is Alive': A Family's Horrors at Nanded Hospital

Hailing from Kurula village, Anjali was married in 2021 and had been living with her in-laws and husband Manchak Waghmare in Murambi village since.

For the last few months of her pregnancy, she had had been living with her parents in Kurula. Both families were awaiting the arrival of their firstborn.

"The last I met her was after the delivery. She was scared. She was complaining that her stomach hurts. The doctors later told that she is losing blood," Manchak told The Quint over the phone.

"The baby was in an incubator in another ward. I saw the baby once. But for some reason, they did not allow any of us to see either Anjali or the baby after that. We kept pleading with them. Every time we asked, they kept giving us hope saying that both of them are fine. Then suddenly, they handed over my dead baby to us," he said.

The baby's body was handed over to the family at 6:00 am on 2 October.