Protests by HIV+ Patients Over Shortage of Medicines in Delhi End After 42 Days

HIV+ patients ended their 42-day-long protest in Delhi on Wednesday, 31 August.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A protest being held by HIV positive patients over the shortage of medical supplies in Delhi ended on Wednesday, 31 August, after 42 days.
The protests, which had started outside the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) office in July, were being held as several HIV positive patients said that they were not getting access to antiretroviral (ARV) drugs for their treatment.
They had also demanded that all HIV patients in India should start receiving one month of medical supplies.
They also thanked all those people who had supported them financially during their sit-in.
Antiretroviral drugs save the lives of thousands living with HIV or HIV-AIDS. NACO is the central government agency tasked with providing the medicines, diagnostic kits, and other essentials like training to treat patients living with HIV.
Patients had alleged complete unavailability of medicines, including those for HIV positive children.
They also claimed that drugs were being switched from one class to another for a majority of the patients, adding that if they do not get access to drugs in the next few weeks, it could lead to serious complications.
NACO had repeatedly urged them to end their protest, assuring the proper supply of medicines, but the patients had refused to do so.
Several meetings between the protesters and officials were also conducted.
Health Ministry officials had said that there was enough stock of ARV medicines and that fresh supplies would soon come in.
The Centre had also informed Parliament that there was sufficient stock of such drugs for around 95 percent of HIV positive patients in India.