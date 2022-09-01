Protests by HIV+ Patients Over Shortage of Medicines in Delhi End After 42 Days

A protest being held by HIV positive patients over the shortage of medical supplies in Delhi ended on Wednesday, 31 August, after 42 days.

The protests, which had started outside the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) office in July, were being held as several HIV positive patients said that they were not getting access to antiretroviral (ARV) drugs for their treatment.

They had also demanded that all HIV patients in India should start receiving one month of medical supplies.