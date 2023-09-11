'Falling Ceiling, No Beds, Medicines - Pity State of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital'

Cracked and crumbling walls, RCC (Reinforced Concrete Cement) falling off the roofs, dampness, seepage and water leaks are scenes at north Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital.

On 4 September, patients sat beside the staircase when I visited the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's hospital. Above them, a section of the ceiling had fallen off, revealing iron bars. Dirty water was oozing out of the drain, and trash could be everywhere.