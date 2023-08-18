ADVERTISEMENT
Artists from around the world come together at the Médecins Sans Frontières Health and Humanity Summit to bring attention to a slew of humanitarian crises including climate migration, inequitable access to healthcare, and the emotional and physical challenges faced by refugees. Through their art they say they aim to ignite empathy above all.
"Art and the visual medium in general is a good way to do this; as a powerful way to bring forth narratives of memory. Beyond an exhibition, it is also a call to persons to share in the process of reminiscing about this distant but dear homeland, for it is through art, that these individuals are able to convey stories of those before them to future generations."Roshni Shanker, Executive Director, Migration and Asylum Project
Here's a glimpse of some of the work on display.
