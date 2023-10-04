Age of Consent: Law Panel Report Simply Diagnoses, Doesn't Solve the Problem

The Law Commission released its 283rd report last week with the focus on ‘Age of Consent under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012’. This is indeed a timely exposition into a fault line between the legislative intent and the real-life manifestations of the stringent laws around ‘age of consent’, i.e., the legal age to consent to sexual relations.

In India, the age of consent stands at 18 years, as enshrined in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.