Law Commission's Report on Sedition Puts Personal Liberty at Stake

The Supreme Court's decision in Kedar Nath Singh v. Bihar, which held that the provision can only be invoked in cases where alleged seditious acts lead to, or tend to lead to, violence or public disorder, has been incorporated into the Law Commission's recommendation.

However, the proposed amendment's language is more expansive, and if it were to be adopted, it would render even the mere propensity to encourage violence unlawful. This is even if such violence or disorder never actually takes place.

The legislation would become stricter, as a result.

Additionally, a proposed change in penalty does nothing to address the sedition law's ambiguity.

The commission also fails to address even one of the concerns brought forth in the constitutional challenge against section 124A.

In fact, despite a growing body of evidence to the contrary, all of these problems have really been flatly denied.

The Shreya Singhal ruling from 2015, in which the Supreme Court determined that vague and over-broad charges would be unconstitutional and cannot be justified as a restraint on free expression, is not even taken into account.