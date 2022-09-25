'Trying To Turn Me Into a Prostitute': Murdered Receptionist in a Text to Friend

Before the teenager who refused "special services" in a Uttarakhand resort was murdered, she had sent messages to her friend on WhatsApp, seemingly confirming the allegations of her being forced into prostitution, NDTV reported on Sunday, 25 September.

While describing her experience working in the resort as a receptionist, one of the messages read, "They are trying to turn me into a prostitute." The screenshots of these texts have gone viral on the internet.

The police have said that an initial investigation shows that the messages were from the victim, but a more rigorous forensic analysis will also be conducted.