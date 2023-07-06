'Consent in Criminal Law Most Important Conversation': Aaliya Waziri on New Book

"Talking about consent in criminal law is perhaps the most important conversation that we need to have," said Delhi High Court advocate Aaliya Waziri, in an interview with The Quint about her new book titled In the Body of a Woman: Essays on Law, Gender and Society.

Here are some of the highlights of the interview in which Waziri spoke about the consent issue, the changing landscape of violence against women online, and what drove her to write this book in the first place.