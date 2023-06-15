Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police File Chargesheet, Plea to Quash POCSO Charges

Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) sidelined chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at the Rouse Avenue Court today, 15 June. Singh is currently under investigation after wrestlers levied allegations of sexual harassment against him, whilst barring him, chargesheet has also been filed against the suspended assistant secretary of the federation, Vinod Tomar.

The 550-page chargesheet was filed eight days after the protesting wrestlers met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in his Delhi residence, wherein Thakur assured Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others of the probe being completed by 15 June, and subsequently, the chargesheet being filed.

"In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) IPC against accused Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and when no express provision is made for its punishment)/ 354/354A/506 (punishment of criminal intimidation) IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the concerned Hon'ble Court," the spokesperson of Delhi Police, Suman Nalwa commented.