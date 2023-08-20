Senior Delhi Govt Official Booked for Raping Deceased Friend's Minor Daughter

The Delhi Police booked a senior official in the government's Women and Child Development department for allegedly raping his deceased friend's 16-year-old daughter for several months between 2020 and 2021, The Indian Express reported.

The Burari police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

What happened? According to IE, the girl is a Class 12 student at a school in North Delhi. Quoting police officials, the newspaper reported that the accused and the girl's family met three years ago.

When the girl lost her father in 2020, the accused allegedly offered to take the minor into his care. Her mother agreed as they were friends, IE reported, quoting police sources.