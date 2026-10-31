Jamia Students' Union: A Homecoming for Those of Us Who Fought for It

There is no point romanticising our own student years. We made mistakes, too. We were often impatient, sometimes factional, and occasionally unable to distinguish between political conviction and personal ego. But we had the courage to imagine that the university could be different.

The present generation has inherited that unfinished dream and, through its struggle, has brought it closer to reality.

I am reminded of Allama Iqbal's famous lines:

Sitaron se aage jahan aur bhi hain,

Abhi ishq ke imtihan aur bhi hain.

There are worlds beyond the stars, and there are further tests of conviction yet to come.

The restoration of the Students' Union is one such moment. The real test will begin when the elections are held, when the first representatives take their seats, and when the first difficult questions are put to the administration.

Will the union speak for the ordinary student? Will it defend the rights of those who disagree with its leadership? Will it accommodate women as equal political participants? Will it challenge injustice even when the perpetrators belong to its own political camp? Will it resist the lure of patronage and personal power?

These are the questions that will determine its character.

And perhaps this is where Jamia's anthem must be heard again, not merely as a ceremonial song played on occasions, but as a reminder of the ideals that brought generations of dreamers to this institution.

A university that was built by those who challenged colonial authority must not be afraid of students who question authority today.

A university that was sustained by sacrifice must recognise the sacrifices of those who fought to restore its democratic institutions.

A university that celebrates its minority character must ensure that no student, from any community, feels like an outsider.

And a university that once imagined a different India must continue to produce young people capable of imagining one.

For now, I want to congratulate the students who refused to give up. I want to congratulate the hunger strikers, the organisers and everyone who stood behind this demand, including those whose names may never find their way into newspaper headlines.