'As a Jamia Student, I Don’t Get Why Anti-Union Arguments Are Stuck in 2006'

A university is supposed to be a place where questions are encouraged. Students debate, disagree, and learn to speak up. But at Jamia Millia Islamia, where I have studied for the past two years, one question has remained unanswered for nearly two decades: who speaks for the students?

This October, that question has returned to the centre of campus life, with students launching an indefinite hunger strike demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU).

On 12 October, three students—Jasim Khan, an MA student in International Studies; Najmul Huda, a BTech student; and Ebin Basil, a BA LLB student—began the strike at Gate No. 18, the university’s designated protest site. The protest later moved to Gate No. 7 near the statue of poet Mirza Ghalib.

By 16 October, five students were on hunger strike, with others joining the demand for an elected union.