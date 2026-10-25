Jamia Nagar: The Address That Taught Me Who I Was

One of those postings took us briefly to a small town where my father was the only Muslim officer at his branch. A colleague there, a man named Tiwari who became something close to a family friend, would visit our house each Eid with a box of sweets bought from the only good shop in town. He would sit on our veranda for an hour, drink two cups of tea, and leave without ever once raising the subject of religion, as though the visit itself was the point and any conversation around it was decoration. I did not understand, as a boy, what an unusual thing that friendship was, or how carefully both men had built a small private space where the wider country's suspicions did not apply. I understand it better now, having watched how rare such spaces have become.

At Nazareth Academy in Gaya, where I studied through the nineties, the world still felt insulated. It was a missionary school filled with the children of doctors and engineers, and faith counted for less in the corridors than exam results did. Even there, though, the debris of 1992 found its way in eventually. I remember a drawing class in which I began sketching the dome of a mosque, the kind of outline I had grown up around at home, and a friend leaned over to whisper that I should not bother, since such domes would only be broken again. He went back to colouring his mountains without any apparent malice, and I sat there ashamed of a drawing left unfinished, having absorbed without being told that certain symbols were temporary by nature.

There was another boy in that same class, a Bengali Hindu named Partha, who noticed what had happened. Without making a show of it, he tore a page from his own notebook and began sketching a second dome beside mine, slightly larger and slightly wobblier, the way an eleven year old's hand tends to wobble. He did not say anything about why he was doing it. He simply finished his drawing, slid it across the desk so it sat beside mine, and went back to his mountains as well. I have lost touch with Partha in the years since, the way one loses touch with almost everyone from that age, but I have thought of that gesture more often than I have thought of the insult that prompted it, perhaps because it taught me early that cruelty and decency in this country have always travelled in the same room, often carried by people who would never think to call themselves either one.

Patna Central School, where I studied from 2000, offered a rougher introduction to the world beyond the classroom. The towers fell in New York in September 2001, and within days the atmosphere in school had changed in ways a teenager could feel without being able to name. A year later, the smoke from Gujarat drifted into our drawing rooms in Patna through nightly bulletins, and stories arrived of neighbours turning against neighbours while uniformed men looked away. I was old enough by then to read a newspaper properly, and old enough to register that being middle class, educated and outwardly indistinguishable from anyone else offered no particular protection.

I remember a geography teacher at that school, a stern woman named Mrs Verma who rarely showed any warmth to anyone, calling me to her desk one afternoon during that period and asking, without preamble, whether my family was safe and whether we needed anything. I had not expected the question from her of all people, and I mumbled something noncommittal before she nodded and sent me back to my seat, never raising the subject again. I have wondered since whether she asked the same question of the other Muslim students in the school, or whether mine was a singular kindness extended in a singular moment, but either way it remains one of the few adult interventions from that period I remember as wholly uncomplicated.

On the school playground around that time, a friend once warned the others, in the middle of some trivial dispute, to be careful with me because I would call in reinforcements from Al-Qaeda. The group laughed, and I laughed along with them, because laughing seemed safer than explaining that I had never met anyone from Al-Qaeda and would not have known where to find them. That same year, during a cricket match between our section and the section next door, an argument broke out over a disputed run, and the boy I was arguing with, red faced and out of better insults, called me a Pakistani agent in front of the entire ground. The umpire, a physical education teacher who had no patience for theatrics, simply told both of us to be quiet and play, and the match continued as though nothing had been said. I have noticed, looking back, how often that was the actual response such moments received, not condemnation and not agreement, just an adult impatience that treated the insult as noise rather than as the small violence it actually was.

A year at DAV Panchkula, after another of my father's transfers, taught me a shorter and blunter word for the same idea. Boys there called me mullah without bothering with metaphor, as though my brother's place at one of the country's finest engineering institutes meant nothing once the word had been spoken. I remember one particular boy, the son of an army officer, who took to greeting me each morning with an exaggerated salaam, hands pressed together in mock prayer, until a teacher overheard him one day and made him stand outside the classroom for the remainder of the period. The punishment did not stop him entirely, but it slowed him, and I remember feeling a small, complicated gratitude towards a teacher I otherwise found unremarkable, gratitude for an intervention that should not have needed to happen at all.

That is what arrived with me on that bus from Chandigarh in 2004. The silences of Gaya, the cricket field insults of Patna, the mock salaams of Panchkula, all of it rode along. Jamia Nagar did not erase any of it. But for a while, inside Hafeez Sahab's kitchen and the lecture halls of Jamia Millia, it loosened its grip.