'AMU's Student Union Must Recognise Women's College Students as Equals'

On 5 November, students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will vote in a student union elections for the first time in eight years, following a 20-day student protest and hunger strike demanding for its restoration.

For me, this is personal. I have spent six years at AMU, three of them as an undergraduate at Women’s College, a gendered sub-institution within the university with its own culture, intimacies, and struggles. My time there was defined by a sense of absence.

The last student union elections was held in 2018, after which AMU suspended elections in June 2019 upon completion of the student union term. The pandemic disruptions came in 2020, and studies shifted online.

There was no elected student body to approach when things went wrong, and no one to hold accountable. Our seniors finished large parts of their degrees online, and we inherited the aftermath.