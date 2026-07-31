Dear Gen Z, India Now Needs a Protest Against the Normalisation of Hate

Ironically, this may also explain why many Muslims chose to remain in the background. There was a widespread fear that the moment Muslims became the visible face of the protest, attention would shift away from the issue itself. The movement would no longer be discussed as a struggle for students' rights but as yet another "Muslim protest".

Yet even less participation did not guarantee immunity.

Take the case of Mohammed Junaid, who had been serving free meals to protesters from the very first day. Before Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, an inquiry was initiated into the funding behind the free meals Junaid was serving protesters. According to those close to him, police questioned members of his family, including his sister. After the protest concluded, Junaid was detained in Delhi, questioned and later released. To many observers, the manner of the questioning appeared disproportionate for someone engaged in humanitarian support rather than violence.

And Junaid's experience was not unique. Similar incidents were reported elsewhere in the country.

In Assam, three Muslim youths were arrested after they created a WhatsApp group for attempting to organise a protest in support of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s nationwide movement.

In West Bengal, following the massive student protest in Kolkata, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari dismissed it as a "Friday protest" , reducing a 'broad-based citizens' movement to a communal stereotype. It was also said that many participants were not National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants.

Soon afterwards, FIRs were registered against 70 people. A little over a dozen people were arrested under the newly introduced Goonda Act in the state, a majority of them Muslims.

Taken together, these incidents reinforce a perception among many Muslims—particularly in BJP-ruled states—that public participation increasingly carries risks they believe other citizens are less likely to face.

Whether these actions ultimately withstand legal scrutiny is for the courts to decide. But the larger question remains: why is it that whenever Muslims participate in a democratic movement, the spotlight so quickly shifts from the issue being protested to the identity of those protesting? And what effect does that have on the willingness of ordinary Muslims to participate in public life?