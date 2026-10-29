'Scared Every Moment': Jamia Students Allege Police Violence Amid Union Stir

There is a sense of unease among students owing to the degree of militarisation around their university space. Students mourn the loss of not only their access to educational facilities like classes and libraries, but for many the campus is also a space of socialisation outside of academic life.

“They are constantly eyeing everyone, and it’s scary to walk outside with such surveillance. Our parents keep telling us to go out in groups because it is so unsafe already, how are we supposed to move around now with Section 163 in place?” said a resident of an off-campus hostel of the university, on condition of anonymity.

For students protesting inside, the police presence has also brought back bitter memories of 2019 when Delhi Police stormed the campus and brutally beat up students during the CAA-NRC protests.

“We’re constantly afraid that there will be a crackdown and police will enter,” says Priyanka Roy, a student activist who’s on the protest site.

“They are detaining random people, they also detained a media person who was interviewing us,” she alleged.

Videos of students apprehending paramilitary personnel in civilian clothes entering campus have also been shared on social media, and students allege intimidation tactics from the Delhi Police around campus.

While reporting on October 26, when no formal intimation of BNSS 163 was in place, these reporters were also approached by the police and asked to get in a police bus. On resisting and inquiring about the reasons, the police backed off. However, a while later, a group of female police officers followed by male officers at a distance began tailing us, and intimidating us, stopping only when we were far away from the campus.

“People have not been sleeping since yesterday. Every single moment we’re scared of a crackdown,” says Roy.

“But we don't care, we will move only when our demands are met.”

(Mukaram Shakeel and Tulip Bannerjee are students of journalism at Jamia Millia Islamia)