Panjab University Row: When Thousands Broke Gates to Reclaim Their Institution

On November 10, 2025, when protesters broke Gate Number 1, opposite the PGI, to enter Panjab University in large numbers after the call given by the Panjab University Bachao Morcha, it was not just about the Senate election; it was their assertion over their land, capital, and university.

For the first time in its history, Panjab University remained closed for two consecutive days, November 10 and 11, with the entire campus, including the AC Joshi Library, sealed shut. The administration declared both days as holidays, anticipating the scale of the protest that would follow. Offices, shops, and hostels were locked down. What unfolded over those two days was one of the largest and most emotionally charged mobilisations ever seen on the campus.