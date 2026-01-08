JNU Slogan Row: Why Anti-Modi is Not Anti-National

But as a student of history at this university, and as an activist who believes in the constitutional promise of India, I am compelled to pause and ask a fundamental question—one that seems to have been erased from our collective memory in this noise.

Modi-RSS ka virodh desh virodh kab se ho gaya? (Since when did opposing Modi and the RSS become opposing the country?)

We are standing at a point in our democracy where the distinction between the State (the government of the day) and the Nation (the enduring collective of its people) is being deliberately blurred. To understand why the protests within JNU are not only legal but deeply patriotic in their own way, we must look beyond the screaming headlines and return to the texts, the history, and the very philosophy of what a university is meant to be.