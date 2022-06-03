Sad State of Affairs That State Sponsors of Terrorism Go Scot-Free: India at UN

Singh told the Council that India, which has suffered the scourge of cross-border terrorism for decades in which thousands of innocent civilians have lost their lives, has always been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts.

“The international community should stand firm on its opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reject any attempt to provide any justifications for terrorist acts,” Singh said as he noted that India has extended financial assistance to support the investigations of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL in Iraq.

Singh underlined that the issue of accountability cannot be discussed in isolation, and neither can it be seen from the narrow perspective of alleged acts committed only by the State, “where foreign forces are actively involved, including where they have a physical control and presence, we need to factor these in, when accountability issues are discussed. The imposition of universal jurisdictions on alleged acts of atrocities, committed in the territory of a sovereign state, need to be avoided as well.”