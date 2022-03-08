The ICC is Investigating War Crimes in Ukraine—Could Putin be Indicted?

In addition to Gbagbo, the ICC has launched arrest warrants against only two other sitting or recently ousted heads of state, and neither were indicted. Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir was the first sitting head of state to be issued with an ICC arrest warrant. Since 2009, he has been wanted for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in Darfur in Sudan.

In 2020, Sudan’s ruling military council agreed to hand him over to the ICC. However, the Sudanese government has now agreed to set up a special court on war crimes in Sudan, and the scope of the court’s investigation would include Bashir.

In 2011, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for the leader of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, for crimes against humanity and war crimes. He was murdered before he could face trial.

If there is ultimately a regime change in Russia, Putin could still be handed to the ICC, or as with Bashir in Sudan, Russia could set up its own court to investigate alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

This is an unusual legal case because neither Ukraine nor Russia are signatories to the ICC. But Ukraine has made two declarations to the ICC giving the court ad hoc jurisdiction for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

In states where the ICC exercises its jurisdiction , it does so over crimes regardless of the nationality of persons who have committed them, even if they are citizens of states not party to the ICC, so they can investigate Putin.

Ukraine is also pursuing another avenue to hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression through the International Court of Justice, which has scheduled public hearings . This UN court deals with disputes between countries, and so would not result in any criminal charges against Putin the individual.