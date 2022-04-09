Voluntary Party Quota: An Alternative Route To Achieve Women’s Representation

The world today has unequivocally realised that gender equality is indispensable for achieving a peaceful and sustainable existence. For far too long, biases and prejudices inherent in almost every culture across the globe enforced deep-rooted structures depriving women of their rights and dignity as equal citizens.

Recognising these structural inequalities, policies have been framed at various international platforms and concrete steps and measures have been adopted to empower women and achieve equality of the sexes.

In the context of India, women empowerment and gender equality were envisioned as a part of nation-building from the very beginning, finding expression in the visions of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.