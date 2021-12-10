On Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy, Modi Emphasises on Democracy & Role of Tech

In US President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 9 December, underscored the importance of technology firms and their contribution to preserving democratic societies, PTI reported.

Arguing that technology could have both a positive and negative effect on democracy, the Indian prime minister also spoke about what he called the four pillars of Indian democratic governance — sensitivity, accountability, participation, and reform orientation.

Additionally, he said that democratic values should be the guide to global governance and also referred back to India's civilisational ethos as one of the earliest sources of democratic practices.