International Criminal Court to Start Probe Into Russian War Crimes in Ukraine

(Photo: The Quint)
The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan said on Wednesday, 2 March, that the world court would “immediately proceed” to investigate the alleged war crimes committed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, reported news agency AFP.
Khan, who needed the referral of 39 member nations, received the green signal to launch the probe late Wednesday.
Khan said in a statement,
The ICC has 123 member states which includes all European Union nations, apart from Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland and several Latin American countries.
Khan said that probe will include allegations of war crimes or genocide dating back to 2013 after heated protests in Kyiv against a Russia-favouring government.
The prosecutor said that he has "reasonable basis" to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity have occurred during the conflict in Ukraine last week and said that he has already started collecting evidence for the case.
He said,
The Hauge-based court can only prosecute crimes which are committed on the territory of its member nations. Ukraine is not a member but accepted the ICC’s jurisdiction in 2014.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also reached out to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and sought an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity. He also said that Russia should be held accountable for “manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression.”
(With inputs from AFP)