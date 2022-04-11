'India Desires Region Free of Terror': Modi Congratulates Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

PM Narendra Modi on Monday, 11 April, congratulated newly-appointed Shehbaz Sharif after the latter took oath as the new Pakistan prime minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 11 April, congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after the latter took oath as the new Pakistan prime minister, saying that India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.
Sharif took over the reins of Pakistan on Monday, after former PM Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday, with 174 members of the 342-seat Assembly favouring the no-confidence motion in a midnight voting.
The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday with 174 lawmakers voting in his favour after the MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the election, Dawn reported.
Earlier, PTI MNAs had walked out of the Assembly, with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was the party's candidate for the top post, announcing that they would be resigning en masse from the National Assembly.
PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq presided over the session after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session.
The newly-elected prime minister said it is the first time in Pakistan's history that a no-confidence motion against a prime minister has been successful. "And good has prevailed over evil," he said.
The PM addressed the assembly and claimed that God has 'saved Pakistan'.
Denouncing Khan's allegations of foreign interference, he declared that an in-camera discussion on the allegation will be undertaken. The military, along with DG ISI among others will also be among members of that meeting.
"If there is even a shred of truth to the foreign interference claims, I will resign as PM," the leader said.
