Remembering 26/11: Pak-Backed Terrorism Reviving With Afghanistan?

This bald narrative doesn’t cover tales of astonishing bravery, such as that of ex-army Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble, who held down Ajmal Kasab, taking a hail of bullets but enabling the capture of one terrorist. Then there was the outright courage of police officers like the Chief of the Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Shashank Shinde and Constable Pawar. This naming names is due to a certain well-followed Twitter handle who demanded to know jeeringly which policemen had ever been killed in a terrorist attack.

There are a few who are as ignorant, and one can only hang one’s head in shame.