UN Security Council Votes to Secure Formal Presence in Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

The UN Security Council voted on Thursday, 17 March, to secure a formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, which it said was “crucial” to resolve humanitarian and economic crisis in the country, reported AFP.

The UNSC passed a resolution which sets forth the new one-year mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan, without using the word Taliban.

The vote was 14-1 in favour, with Russia abstaining.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) resolution involves cooperation on several fronts, such as the humanitarian, political, and human rights fronts.

Norway's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Mona Juul, whose country drafted the resolution, told AFP,