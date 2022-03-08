What Is International Humanitarian Law & Is Russia Violating It in Ukraine?

The proscriptions in international humanitarian law are subject to the doctrines of necessity and proportionality.

These doctrines protect military actions that result in deaths of civilians or damage to non-military targets if there was an urgent military necessity to conduct those actions (for instance to take out a high-value military target) and they were carried out in a proportionate manner (for instance by using weapons that minimise the risk of collateral damage).

Failures to adhere to the principles and standards of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict (whether of an international or non-international nature) leads to commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity.