Imran Khan Voted Out as Pakistan's PM in No-Trust Vote: What Happens Next?

Clean bowled? Played on? Caught behind?

Regardless of how he got out, Imran Khan is back in the pavilion after losing the no-confidence vote against him in Pakistan's National Assembly, held during the early hours of Sunday, 10 April.

While the opposition needed 172 votes in its favour, 174 members of the 342-seat Assembly favoured the no-confidence motion.

What happens next? What is the process that will be followed to elect the next prime minister? And what role could the Supreme Court of Pakistan led by Umar Ata Bandial and the military led by General Bajwa play in all of this?