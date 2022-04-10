Imran Khan Bowled Out in a Game That Dragged Till Last Over: Timeline of Events

Imran Khan was ousted as Pakistan Prime Minister after he lost the dramatic no-trust vote against him. The results of the vote were declared post midnight with 174 members voting in favour of no-trust.

With several rounds of adjournments, resignations, midnight hearings and emergency meetings, the day-long drama at the Pakistan National Assembly, continued through the night. Imran Khan's 'judgement day' was no short of an OTT drama.