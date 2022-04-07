Pak SC to Announce Verdict on NA Deputy Speaker's Ruling at 7:30 PM Today
Security has been beefed up at the SC premises, with riot police deployed outside the apex court.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday, 7 April, reserved its verdict on the suo motu notice on the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The verdict will be delivered at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said. He added that the court would move forward considering national interest and practical possibilities.
A five-member bench headed by Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail is hearing the case.
Deputy Speaker's Ruling is Erroneous: CJP
Earlier, during the hearing, CJP Bandial said that the ruling of Deputy Speaker Suri, which dismissed the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, was erroneous.
"The real question at hand is what happens next," he said and added that now the PML-N counsel and Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan would guide the court on how to proceed.
"We have to look at national interest," he said, adding that the court would issue a verdict today.
Background
Citing national security reasons, Suri had disallowed the no-trust vote against the PTI chairman on Sunday, 3 April, and the Opposition had alleged that it was 'unconstitutional'.
Imran Khan was "de-notified" as prime minister on Sunday, after the National Assembly was dissolved, which means that he will not have the powers to make decisions like an elected head of the government.
Khan has appealed to the people for fresh elections.
However, under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, he can retain his post for 15 days until a caretaker PM is appointed.
(With inputs from GeoNews and Dawn.)
