'General Elections Not Possible Before October': Election Commission of Pakistan

General elections are not possible in Pakistan before October as "seven months are required to ensure a free, fair and transparent polls," the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said, reported ANI citing local media.

In its letter to Pakistan President Arif Alvi, the ECP said the elections were possible only in October this year.

The no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was disallowed by the National Assembly Speaker on Sunday, 3 April, citing a security threat.

While the PM was not in attendance as the session began, after the dismissal, Khan addressed the citizens of Pakistan in a video and called for fresh elections and dissolution of the Assemblies.