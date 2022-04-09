None of Pakistan's 21 Former PMs Completed a 5 Year Term – Will Imran Be 22nd?

As the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan's government finally approaches, the Pakistan Prime Minister looks set for an exit some 3 years and 8 months into the job.

Khan needs the support of 172 members in Pakistan's National Assembly, which has a total strength of 342 elected representatives, to win the trust vote.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won 155 seats in the 2018 elections, but was able to form the government after obtaining support from other parties, including the seven lawmakers of the Muttahida Quami Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P).

However, from having 176 lawmakers supporting him, Khan is now down to 164, after the MQM-P withdrew their support for his government just before the no-confidence motion.

The motion was called by key opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) over the inflation crisis and dire economic situation in the country.