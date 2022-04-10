Boulevard of Broken Dreams: What Imran Khan's Ouster Means for Pak Cricket

In 1992, Khan retired with the World Cup and used his prize money in the charitable cancer hospital he was making in his mother’s name. The hospital was opened in 1994.

Khan was already larger-than-life and now Pakistan was seeing a philanthropist in him who was selfless. He was a rich, educated man who could spend a luxurious life in England, but chose to give back to his country and toil away for his people.

In 1995, Khan grabbed quite a few Page 3 headlines with his marriage with British journalist Jemima Goldsmith. Jemima was 21 at the time of her wedding with a 42-year-old Khan.

The stage was now set for Imran Khan the politician and in 1996 itself, he launched his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Six years later, Khan won his first election from Mianwali.