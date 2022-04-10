'Welcome to Purana Pakistan': Imran Khan Loses No-Trust Vote

Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the no-confidence vote against him in Pakistan's National Assembly, held during the early hours of Sunday, 10 April.

The results of the vote were declared at around 1:00 PST (1:30 IST), with 174 members of the 342-seat Assembly favouring the no-confidence motion.

Within Pakistan's electoral system, a political party must secure at least 172 seats to win a majority.

Khan, belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was not present in parliament when voting took place, while lawmakers of his party staged a walkout.