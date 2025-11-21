WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Bihar Election Data, Delhi Blast, & More

A viral social media post claimed that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) data for the Bihar Assembly elections revealed a “vote scam.” It arguesd that the number of votes cast exceeded the number of registered voters, suggesting serious irregularities.

The post cited figures of 7.42 crore voters and 7.45 crore votes cast, along with a turnout of 66.91 percent, and concluded that Bihar should have had around 12 crore voters.