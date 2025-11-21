WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Bihar Election Data, Delhi Blast, & More

advertisement
From misinformation around the Bihar election data to the Red Fort Delhi car blast and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal and an AI-generated clip alleging a physical fight between India and Pakistan cricketers during a match, here are the viral pieces of false claims that we fact-checked this week.
A viral social media post claimed that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) data for the Bihar Assembly elections revealed a “vote scam.” It arguesd that the number of votes cast exceeded the number of registered voters, suggesting serious irregularities.
The post cited figures of 7.42 crore voters and 7.45 crore votes cast, along with a turnout of 66.91 percent, and concluded that Bihar should have had around 12 crore voters.
However, the claim is false. The 7.45 crore figure represents the total number of registered voters in Bihar, not the number of votes cast.
Additionally, the actual voter turnout was 5,00,30,207, based on constituency-wise “Total Votes Polled” data available through the Election Commission’s ECINET index cards.
Read the story here.
A video showing people wearing India and Pakistan's cricket jerseys, engaged in a physical fight, is being shared with the claim that the players of the two teams clashed on the field during a match in Sharjah.
No, the claim is false. This video is created using artificial intelligence and is not real.
Read the story here.
A viral video showing passengers dangerously crowded onto a ferry and is being shared with the claim that it captures illegal Bangladeshi nationals staying in India, returning to Bangladesh after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in West Bengal.
However, the claim is false as the video is from Bangladesh's Mongla ferry and not India.
Read the story here.
Following the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, a video showing heavily armed police escorting two people with their faces covered out of a building is being shared on social media.
Those sharing claimed that the Mumbai police arrested two 'terrorists' from the Kamdhenu Building in Lokhandwala.
However, the claim is false as this video does not show a real arrest. It shows a mock drill conducted by the city police.
Read the story here.
TV broadcasting news channel, News18, on its official X handle, shared a video report stating that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval “never claimed more Hindus attacked to ISIS than Muslims.”
The report was presented as a clarification and called a 'deep fake,' against a video of Doval claiming the same.
However, the video is not a deepfake. Doval’s clip is from 2014, when he stated that the ISI had recruited more Hindus than Muslims for intelligence-related tasks in India.
News18 mistakenly wrote “ISIS” instead of “ISI,” leading to confusion.
Read the story here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)