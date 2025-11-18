Zubeen Garg’s Funeral Clip Viral as 'Gen Z' Protest in Bihar After NDA Win

advertisement
A video showing a huge crowd is being shared on social media with users claiming that it shows a 'Generation Z' protest in Bihar after its election results.
The claim insinuated that the 'Gen Z' population of the state were unhappy with the state assembly elections results, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) won 202 out of 243 seats.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
The results led us to posts on social media featuring the same viral video, dating back to , before the Bihar election results were declared on 15 November.
These social media posts noted that they showed the funeral for late Garg. You can view some of them here and here.
BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Assam, Sibu Misra also shared the longer version of this video on his official Facebook page on stating that "a sea of people and countless love. Assamese tribute to Zubeen Garg."
In the longer version, a truck covered in flowers with people showering more flowers at it can also be seen.
Media organisation India Times also shared the same viral clip on their YouTube channel on .
It noted, "An ocean of grief filled Guwahati as thousands gathered to pay their last respects to legendary singer Zubeen Garg. Known as the voice of Assam and beyond, his melodies will forever echo in the hearts of his fans." (sic.)
Team WebQoof did not find any credible reports to prove that Bihar was seeing protests after the election results.
Conclusion: An old video showing the late singer's funeral procession is being falsely shared as protests in Bihar after its election results.
