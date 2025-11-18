Fact-Check: Does This Video Show a Protest in Bihar After Elections? No!

advertisement
A video showing a group of students breaking down a gate is being widely circulated on social media as visuals of protests in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) win in the recent Assembly elections.
The Bihar elections concluded on 14 November 2025, with the NDA forming the government again and Nitish Kumar set to serve as chief minister.
What's the claim?: The post claims that protests, similar to those seen in Nepal, are taking place in Bihar after the elections.
What's the truth?: The claim is
The video shows protests that took place at Shekhawati University in Rajasthan in July 2025, against the administration’s inaction on the students’ 16-point demands.
There have been no reports of protests in Bihar after the elections.
What we found: We ran the relevant keyframes on Google reverse image search.
We found a similar video of the protests posted by a user on Facebook.
The post identified the location of the protests as Shekhawati University and the date as July 2025.
We then ran a relevant keyword search and found news articles in NDTV Rajasthan (Hindi) and Dainik Bhaskar reporting on the protests.
The images in these articles matched the visuals seen in the video.
We also found a longer version clip of the protests on YouTube.
Conclusion: The claim that the video shows protests in Bihar after the NDA’s victory is false. The video is not from Bihar or related to the 2025 elections.
