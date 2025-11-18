Fact-Check: Does This Video Show a Protest in Bihar After Elections? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Does This Video Show a Protest in Bihar After Elections? No!

The viral video is from Rajasthan, July 2025. There have been no reports of protests in Bihar after the elections

Priyanshi Khandelwal
WebQoof
Published:
(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing a group of students breaking down a gate is being widely circulated on social media as visuals of protests in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) win in the recent Assembly elections.

  • The Bihar elections concluded on 14 November 2025, with the NDA forming the government again and Nitish Kumar set to serve as chief minister.

What's the claim?: The post claims that protests, similar to those seen in Nepal, are taking place in Bihar after the elections.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar posts can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim is false.

  • The video shows protests that took place at Shekhawati University in Rajasthan in July 2025, against the administration’s inaction on the students’ 16-point demands.

  • There have been no reports of protests in Bihar after the elections.

What we found: We ran the relevant keyframes on Google reverse image search.

  • We found a similar video of the protests posted by a user on Facebook.

  • The post identified the location of the protests as Shekhawati University and the date as July 2025.

  • We then ran a relevant keyword search and found news articles in NDTV Rajasthan (Hindi) and Dainik Bhaskar reporting on the protests.

  • The images in these articles matched the visuals seen in the video.

Visuals of the protests at Shekhawati University reported by NDTV Rajasthan match the visuals from the protests.

(Source: NDTV/Screenshot)

  • We also found a longer version clip of the protests on YouTube.

Conclusion: The claim that the video shows protests in Bihar after the NDA’s victory is false. The video is not from Bihar or related to the 2025 elections.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

