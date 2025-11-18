Mock Drill Clip Viral as Mumbai Police Arresting Terrorists from Lokhandwala

Following the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, a video showing heavily armed police escorting two people with their faces covered out of a building is being shared on social media.
The claim: Those sharing claimed that the Mumbai police arrested two 'terrorists' from the Kamdhenu Building in Lokhandwala.
What we found: At first, we heard the background audio in the viral clip which loosely translated to, "This is not original. They are showing that they are arrested. They are the police's people only." (Hindi to English)
This raised a red flag whether the purported arrest was real or staged.
We divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We found a report by the Free Press Journal, which carried similar frames as the viral clip from 16 November.
It stated that the Oshiwara Police noted that the video was from a practice drill organised by the Mumbai Police to showcase their reaction to a terrorist attack in the city.
The reverse image search results also led us to a post by an X user which shared the same viral video stating that it was a mock drill by Mumbai police.
A police official in Mumbai, who wished to remain unnamed, confirmed to The Quint that the viral clip showed a mock drill and not a real arrest.
Additionally, there were several report about mock drills for safety preparedness which were conducted in Mumbai and Delhi, following the car blast near Red Fort on 10 November.
Conclusion: A video showing a safety mock drill of an arrest in Mumbai is being shared as two terrorists being apprehended by the city police.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)